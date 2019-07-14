Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €50.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Varta alerts:

ETR VAR1 opened at €53.30 ($61.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.68. Varta has a twelve month low of €22.42 ($26.07) and a twelve month high of €55.80 ($64.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 80.76.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.