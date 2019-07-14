ValuEngine Upgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Filament LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.