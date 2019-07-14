United Microelectronics Corp to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0936 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

United Microelectronics has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.43. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMC. Macquarie began coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

