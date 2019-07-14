Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. 1,320,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,275. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.61.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,401 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,745,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 1,213,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,072,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,594,002 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $133,461,000 after buying an additional 421,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

