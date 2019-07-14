TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of TORC Oil and Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.92.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $899.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.14.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$144.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from TORC Oil and Gas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 323.46%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.