TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Given a $18.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) has been given a $18.00 price objective by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TIVO. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ:TIVO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,490. TiVo has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. TiVo’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at $14,794,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,646,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,050,000 after buying an additional 693,436 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 885,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 573,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,746,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 462,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 373,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

