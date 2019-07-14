ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.44 ($21.44).

FRA TKA opened at €11.48 ($13.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €12.00. ThyssenKrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

