TheStreet Upgrades First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $213.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 148,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

