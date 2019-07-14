Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLKGY opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. This is a positive change from Telkom SA Ltd ADS’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

