Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research firms have commented on TGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other Tallgrass Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Asso Blackstone acquired 332,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.38 per share, for a total transaction of $8,099,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 89,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,201,008.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,196,120 shares of company stock valued at $28,948,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.28. 1,414,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,048. Tallgrass Energy has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

