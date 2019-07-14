Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRHC. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Beigene to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $443,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $352,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,270 shares of company stock worth $2,457,654. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $172,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $212,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.