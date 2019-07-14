Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.75. 166,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.95. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,012.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 532,079 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 33,768.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 684,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 682,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

