Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 120 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SREN. Barclays upped their price target on from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 105.67.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

