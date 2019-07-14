Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Receives Outperform Rating from Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.41.

SYK stock opened at $206.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $210.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,503.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.40, for a total value of $897,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,972 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

