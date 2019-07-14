Stock Spirits Group’s (STCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STCK. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of Lekoil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

STCK stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. Stock Spirits Group has a twelve month low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Stock Spirits Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

