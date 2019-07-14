Stock Spirits Group’s (STCK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.
STCK stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. Stock Spirits Group has a twelve month low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.22.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
