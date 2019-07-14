Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 30th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stewardship Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewardship Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewardship Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewardship Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSFN opened at $15.44 on Friday. Stewardship Financial has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

Stewardship Financial Company Profile

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

