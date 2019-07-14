Steven Cooper Buys 500 Shares of Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) Stock

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) insider Steven Cooper acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,725 ($3,560.70).

LON:RWA opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 640.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.81. Robert Walters PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814 ($10.64).

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RWA shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.