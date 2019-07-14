Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 30th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 125,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

SBT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 44,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,585. The firm has a market cap of $523.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

