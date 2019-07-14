Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,240 ($94.60).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,695 ($113.62) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,850.70.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.