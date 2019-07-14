Spectris (LON:SXS) Cut to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

SXS opened at GBX 2,658 ($34.73) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,678.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31). The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

