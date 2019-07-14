Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61. Siemens has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Siemens had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Siemens will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

