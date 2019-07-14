Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Short Interest Update

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,822,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 30th total of 4,310,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Aegis lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ SFLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 482,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,688. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $324.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,315.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Arnold sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $634,550.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $634,550.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,054 shares of company stock worth $3,847,461 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterfly during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterfly by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

