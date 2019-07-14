Short Interest in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Drops By 15.8%

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 30th total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 867,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,843. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

