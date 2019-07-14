Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Decreases By 18.2%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,758,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 30th total of 2,150,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPTN. TheStreet cut shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

NPTN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,431. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.99 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby purchased 50,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 413.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

