Short Interest in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Drops By 9.6%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,900 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the May 30th total of 658,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners set a $6.00 target price on Heat Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ HTBX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,930. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 319.80%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,843 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Heat Biologics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.