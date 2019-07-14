Short Interest in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rises By 36.5%

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 30th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 576.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

