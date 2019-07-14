Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Decreases By 13.4%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 30th total of 478,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMAN opened at $0.47 on Friday. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMAN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

