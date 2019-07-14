Short Interest in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Decreases By 23.5%

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 30th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Catasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

DSPG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 144,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $320.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.70.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

