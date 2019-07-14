Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Drops By 15.1%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 30th total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $121,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,522 shares of company stock worth $832,825. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 644,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CUTR. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of CUTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,089. Cutera has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.30). Cutera had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

