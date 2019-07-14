Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Drops By 8.9%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,146,200 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 30th total of 6,748,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CPRT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 747,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Copart has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $77.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $3,287,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,026,044 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,235,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

