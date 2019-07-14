Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Drops By 8.9%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,146,200 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 30th total of 6,748,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CPRT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 747,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Copart has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $77.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $3,287,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,026,044 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,235,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
