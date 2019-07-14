Short Interest in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Decreases By 17.4%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the May 30th total of 716,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 675.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,994 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 355,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,181. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.