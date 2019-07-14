ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $33.70 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

