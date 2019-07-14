Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €15.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on F. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.33 ($17.82).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.