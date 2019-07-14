Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,401,000 after purchasing an additional 104,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

