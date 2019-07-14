Robert W. Baird Increases Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $145.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $236.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $129.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after acquiring an additional 347,672 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 104,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $39,995,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

