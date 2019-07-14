Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Retrophin stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $892.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $28,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,676 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $65,469.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,489.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,819 shares of company stock worth $194,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Retrophin by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Retrophin by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

