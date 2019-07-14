Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTRX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other Retrophin news, CFO Laura Clague sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $65,469.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,489.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $194,503 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Retrophin by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of Retrophin stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.93. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

