Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tradeweb Markets in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.82 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.03.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $122.25 on Thursday. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

