Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Up 17.8% in June

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 30th total of 1,370,700 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 318,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of REPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,707. The company has a market capitalization of $415.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 14.26. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

