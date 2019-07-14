Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,211.11 ($94.23).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,595 ($86.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,384.22.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

