Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RB. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,211.11 ($94.23).
LON:RB opened at GBX 6,595 ($86.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,384.22.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
