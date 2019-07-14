Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

RLGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RLGY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 4,081,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,548. Realogy has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider acquired 119,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,734.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 352,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,137.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Realogy during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Realogy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Realogy during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 97.8% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 278,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 137,590 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 372,132 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

