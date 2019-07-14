RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RANJY. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.94.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.