Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.09%. Radware’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

