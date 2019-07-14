Qudian (NYSE:QD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Qudian alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qudian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered WCF Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE:QD opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Qudian has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 38.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Qudian in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $68,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qudian (QD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.