Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QLYS. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Qualys to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $89.46 on Friday. Qualys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $98.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $350,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,733.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $261,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,497 shares of company stock worth $5,060,930 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $59,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,678,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 603,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,940,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,599,000 after buying an additional 102,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,055,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

