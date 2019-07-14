Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Quaker Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Shares of KWR opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.35.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $50,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.