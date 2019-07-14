Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$18.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$135.48 million for the quarter.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,920. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$54,289.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,364.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,832 shares of company stock valued at $405,947.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.