Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Price Target Increased to GBX 40 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON PUR opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.89. Pure Wafer has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45).
About Pure Wafer
