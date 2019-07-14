Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Price Target Increased to GBX 40 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON PUR opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.89. Pure Wafer has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

