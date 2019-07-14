PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Update

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the May 30th total of 1,046,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

PriceSmart stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. 366,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,903. PriceSmart has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $88.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.01.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PriceSmart will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,129.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $554,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,545,819.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,007 shares of company stock worth $3,673,796. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,651,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in PriceSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,214,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,771,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,212,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

