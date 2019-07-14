PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Buckingham Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.06 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5,639.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 40.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

